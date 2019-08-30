Gospel Singer Bahati Snitches On J Blessing Being A “Player” (Video)

Gospel artiste Kevin Bahati must not be familiar with the saying, “Snitches get stitches.”

His wife Diana Marua is the newest vlogger and appearing on her second show was the Mama hitmaker.

Marua who recently welcomed the couple’s third child, Majesty Bahati, choose to kick things off with a dive into her past life.

For this particular episode Marua talked about the ex boyfriend who she only identified as “J”. But a nosy Bahati sought to find out if she was referring to video director Jibril Blessing alias J Blessing.

“I hope it is not J Blessing. You know he is a very good player,” he said.

An embarrassed Marua shook her head in contention.

While J Blessing has in the past been linked to a lot of women including singer Avril Nyambura, he is a father of two.

He has a son with Radio Maisha’s Mwende Macharia and a daughter with Toklezea crooner Chantelle.

J Blessing and Chantelle parted ways following the death of their son but according to the singer, that was not the cause of the break up.

Speaking to Word Is last week, the director said that minutes after saying a prayer for his son, he received a call from the hospital. His son had passed on.

“I went home that night and prayed. Around 8am, I told God, ‘Please heal my son’,” he said, adding, “Five minutes after the prayer, I got a call from the hospital that my son had died.”

