in ENTERTAINMENT

Gospel Singer Bahati Snitches On J Blessing Being A “Player” (Video)

199 Views

j blessing
Video Director J Blessing. [Courtesy]

Gospel artiste Kevin Bahati must not be familiar with the saying, “Snitches get stitches.”

His wife Diana Marua is the newest vlogger and appearing on her second show was the Mama hitmaker.

Marua who recently welcomed the couple’s third child, Majesty Bahati, choose to kick things off with a dive into her past life.

Read: Bahati, Wife Diana Marua Welcome Second Born Child

For this particular episode Marua talked about the ex boyfriend who she only identified as “J”. But a nosy Bahati sought to find out if she was referring to video director Jibril Blessing alias J Blessing.

“I hope it is not J Blessing. You know he is a very good player,” he said.

An embarrassed Marua shook her head in contention.

Read Also: Diana Marua Blames Bahati For Rushing Into Having Baby Number Two

While J Blessing has in the past been linked to a lot of women including singer Avril Nyambura, he is a father of two.

He has a son with Radio Maisha’s Mwende Macharia and a daughter with Toklezea crooner Chantelle.

J Blessing and Chantelle parted ways following the death of their son but according to the singer, that was not the cause of the break up.

Read Also: “I’ve Been With Wealthier Men” Diana Marua Says As She Denies Being With Bahati For His Fortune

Speaking to Word Is last week, the director said that minutes after saying a prayer for his son, he received a call from the hospital. His son had passed on.

“I went home that night and prayed. Around 8am, I told God, ‘Please heal my son’,” he said, adding, “Five minutes after the prayer, I got a call from the hospital that my son had died.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Hitches At Newly Installed Integrated Customs Management System Delays Car Clearance At Mombasa Port

Drought And Food Scarcity To Persist In 2019, National Drought Management Authority Says