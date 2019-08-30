Anerlisa Surprises Mother,Tabitha Karanja On Her Birthday Amid Graft Probe (Video)

Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has on Friday morning surprised her mother, Tabitha Karanja, on her birthday.

In a video shared by the Anerlisa on her Instagram page, the Keroche CEO is seen being endearingly surprised at the door before she left for work on Friday morning.

Accompanied by her fiancee, Tanzanian singer, Ben Pol, Anerlisa handed her mother a beautiful cake, while Ben gave her a bouquet of flowers together with a card.

She captioned: “In the mix of everything, I remembered today is my mother’s birthday and Ben and I decided to surprise and cheer her up before she went to work this morning…

“Happy Birthday Mum, We love you and may God bless you always,” she concluded.

Ms Tabitha together with her husband, Joseph Karanja, are out on bail following their arrest in Naivasha last Thursday.

The two were arraigned in court over accusations of Ksh14 billion tax fraud.

Upon the arrest of her parents, the Nero Company chief executive made a special appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene.

Through an Instagram post, she asked Uhuru to help protect local businesses who are often facing turbulence.

“Dear President (Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta), I am writing in regards to our local entrepreneurs. I am humbly requesting you to intervene and help/protect us all in businesses. We chose you as our President. Every day our local entrepreneurs are being fought. We trust and believe that you will do something about it. Thank You,” she wrote.

Ms Tabitha and her husband both denied the charges in court.

The case is set to be mentioned on September 2.

