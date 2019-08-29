Tanzania Music Regulatory Body Speaks Out After Ezekiel Mutua Restricted ‘Tetema’ Hit Song

Tanzania Music Regulatory body, Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (BASATA), has come out to defend Rayvanny and Diamond’s hit song ‘Tetema’ that was recently restricted by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

Ezekiel Mutua, KFCB CEO, on Tuesday, stated that ‘Tetema’ and ‘Wamlambez’ by Sailors, will be played strictly in clubs and bars.

He said the songs are obscene and “not suitable for public consumption, especially children.”

“Both songs are pure pornography. While we may not ban them because they are coded, it’s important for the public to know that they are dirty and unsuitable for mixed company. Let them be restricted to clubs, for adults only!” he stated.

However, BASATA Secretary-General Godfrey Mngereza said the Tetema song had been vetted and found suitable for the general public before release.

“Wimbo huo ni mzuri kwani hauna tatizo lolote na kawaida yetu huwa tunakagua nyimbo zote na kama wimbo ukionekana una matatizo huwa wanachukua hatua ikiwemo kuufungia. Tumekuwa tukifuatilia nyimbo za wasanii wa hapa nchini na kuwaita wanapokosea. Tunatoa onyo na hata kufungia nyimbo zao, lakini huu (TETEMA) hauna shida ndio maana nasema sijui wametumia vigezo gani kuuzuia usichezwe mchana,” said Godfrey Mngereza.

BASATA has in the past banned Rayvanny’s ‘Mwanza’ song featuring Diamond.

The board, further, fined the duo Tsh9 million (Ksh404,676) for defying BASATA’s content regulations on grounds that the song encourages homosexuality.

The ban, which was later lifted, included restrictions on performing the song, releasing new music, organizing and performing Wasafi Festival in and out of Tanzania.

BASATA, however, directed that the song should only be played in bars and night clubs where the audience is strictly adults.

