Gospel Singer Ringtone Denies Complimenting Gay Model Robettah (Photos)

Tenda Wema hitmaker Alex Apoko also known as Ringtone has been blasted by a gay Instagram model, Robettah for sliding into his DMs.

Making the accusations on his Insta-stories, the model said that he had reached out to Ringtone a while ago just to let him know that he was an inspiration to a lot of people.

The singer instead, Robettah said, started making comments about how good he looks.

”Some of these gospel musicians can’t help you. I text this guy he is my motivation then he starts commenting how good I am looking instead of motivating me,” he wrote on IG.

In a screenshot doing rounds on the internet, the crooner went as far as asking for the model’s phone number.

But according to the gospel singer, the entire conversation was fabricated. He further told a local blog that he is a well known personality and is does not get mixed up in such things.

“Watu wananijua wanajua hii ni ujinga. Mimi si mtu wa aina hiyo.”

Known to spark controversy, Ringtone did also declare himself the most good-looking male gospel artist in the country.

“Sometimes am admire myself for choosing God to be my lord and saviour. Me is too blessed with everything. Being the most handsome singer in #kenya is not easy but his grace is sufficient (sic),” he wrote.

