Malkia Strikers Make Light Work Of Nigeria To Reach All African Games Final

Malkia Strikers are through to the final of the All African Games after making a light work of Nigeria in the semis on Wednesday.

The Kenyan queens are now assured of a podium finish at the games currently taking place in Rabat, Morocco.

Malkia Strikers beat Nigeria in straight sets of 25-21, 25-16, 25-11 in a one-sided semi-final.

Kenya lead this contest from start to finish, with Mercy Moin, Janet Wacu, Aggrippina Kundu and Noel Murambi leading the line.

Kenya, the tournament’s defending champions, will face either Cameroon or Egypt in the final.

Malkia Strikers are the tournament defending champions following a win over Cameroon in Brazzaville four years ago.

