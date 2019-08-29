Kenyans Now Required To Book Appointments To Collect Passports

Kenyans will now have to book an appointment with the Department of Immigration Services in order to collect their passports, the government has said.

In a statement on Thursday, the department directed Kenyans to book their appointments through e-Citizen platform, to ease congestion in the appointed centres.

“You will be required to book an appointment in the ecitizen portal specifying the date and time you wish to collect your passport. Please note that the passports are collected at the station where you took your biometrics,” read te statement in part.

Read: Government Extends E-Passports Deadline To March 2020

In order to collect your passport, you will be required to carry with you an appointment slip, original National ID and expired/old passport for those making replacements.

This comes a few days after another directive from the same department required that Kenyans applying for passport to book appointment online before submitting their details for processing.

The directive, however, exempted sick persons who have urgent appointments to travel abroad for treatment, students on scholarships who require immediate travel, government officials on urgent assignments and business executives on demanding visits.

