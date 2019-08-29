in NEWS

Kenyans Now Required To Book Appointments To Collect Passports

189 Views

[IMAGE/ COURTESY]

Kenyans will now have to book an appointment with the Department of Immigration Services in order to collect their passports, the government has said.

In a statement on Thursday, the department directed Kenyans to book their appointments through e-Citizen platform, to ease congestion in the appointed centres.

“You will be required to book an appointment in the ecitizen portal specifying the date and time you wish to collect your passport. Please note that the passports are collected at the station where you took your biometrics,” read te statement in part.

Read: Government Extends E-Passports Deadline To March 2020

In order to collect your passport, you will be required to carry with you an appointment slip, original National ID and expired/old passport for those making replacements.

This comes a few days after another directive from the same department required that Kenyans applying for passport to book appointment online before submitting their details for processing.

The directive, however, exempted sick persons who have urgent appointments to travel abroad for treatment, students on scholarships who require immediate travel, government officials on urgent assignments and business executives on demanding visits.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

census, intersex persons

Kavonokia Sect Members Arrested For Resisting Census Enumeration In Tharaka Nithi

Uganda’s Security Minister Confirms Existence Of ‘Torture’ Houses As Bobi Wine Tables List Of Victims