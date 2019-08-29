Kenya Reaches CECAFA U15 Championships Final In Asmara

The Kenya U15 National Team triumphed 4-2 in post-match penalties over Rwanda in the semifinals of the ongoing CECAFA U15 Championships in Asmara Eritrea. The match had ended 1-1 in normal regulation time.

The FKF Center of Excellence was coming on the back of a near perfect record in the group stages and were looking forward to an outright win in the first semifinal played on Wednesday August 28, 2019, at the Asmara Stadium.

Kevin Wangaya got Kenya ahead in the 45th minute but the ten man Junior Stars, who had midfielder Rajab Umar sent off in the second half, fell to an equalizer by Sultan Sibomana in the 75th minute, consequently taking the match to spot kicks.

Ibrahim Mone, Robby Mangi, Joseph Munala, and Kevin Wangaya were on target to see the Kenyan Stars through.

They will now face Uganda, who ran over Burundi 6-0 in the second semifinal, in the final slated for Friday August 30, 2019, at the Asmara Stadium starting 3 pm EAT.

