Kavonokia Sect Members Arrested For Resisting Census Enumeration In Tharaka Nithi

The Police have arrested seven Kavonokia sect members in Gatue, Tharaka Nithi County for refusing to be enumerated alleging that census is satanic.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the members said that ‘they will be counted in heaven’, blocking enumerators from collecting information.

“Seven people suspected to be members of KABONOKIA Sect were last night arrested at Gatue, #TharakaNithi for refusing to give info to Authorised Person collecting Statistical info. The members refused to be enumerated claiming the process is Satanic & that they’ll be counted in Heaven,” tweeted the DCI.

This is not the first time the group is finding itself at loggerheads with law enforcers for rejecting government initiatives that are not ‘allowed’ according to their faith.

In May this year, a couple from the sect was charged in Embu for refusing to take their 13-month-old son to the hospital because their religion rejects modern medicine.

After he finally was treated and discharged, they refused to take him back, saying he was unholy.

In August last year, three others were arrested for rejecting polio vaccine on their children.

A similar incident happened in 2014, where police officers and health officials were forced to storm homes of some of the sect members to forcefully administer the polio vaccine on their children.

