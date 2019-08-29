in NEWS

Kavonokia Sect Members Arrested For Resisting Census Enumeration In Tharaka Nithi

129 Views

census, intersex persons
[Courtesy]

The Police have arrested seven Kavonokia sect members in Gatue, Tharaka Nithi County for refusing to be enumerated alleging that census is satanic.

According to the  Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the members said that ‘they will be counted in heaven’, blocking enumerators from collecting information.

“Seven people suspected to be members of KABONOKIA Sect were last night arrested at Gatue, #TharakaNithi for refusing to give info to Authorised Person collecting Statistical info. The members refused to be enumerated claiming the process is Satanic & that they’ll be counted in Heaven,” tweeted the DCI.

This is not the first time the group is finding itself at loggerheads with law enforcers for rejecting government initiatives that are not ‘allowed’ according to their faith.

Read: Two Chiefs Arrested In Wajir South For Falsifying Census Figures Through Double Listing

In May this year, a couple from the sect was charged in Embu for refusing to take their 13-month-old son to the hospital because their religion rejects modern medicine.

After he finally was treated and discharged, they refused to take him back, saying he was unholy.

In August last year, three others were arrested for rejecting polio vaccine on their children.

A similar incident happened in 2014, where police officers and health officials were forced to storm homes of some of the sect members to forcefully administer the polio vaccine on their children.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

inspekta mwala

Comedian Inspekta Mwala Released As Police Investigate Death Of Pedestrian

Kenyans Now Required To Book Appointments To Collect Passports