American Actress Jada Pinkett Smith Vacationing In Tanzania (Photos)

American actress Jada Pinkett Smith is vacationing in Tanzania.

Jada, Will Smith’s wife shared the Africa experience with her 8 million Instagram followers on Wednesday and Thursday.

On landing, the Red Table Talk host said, “Tanzania, just landed…there’s about to be a storm, but it’s so beautiful to be here in Africa.”

Later on in the evening, she shared a video of the wildebeest at sunrise after which she took her followers on a tour of her hotel.

It is not clear whether she traveled with her husband, but the couple were on Monday in Dubai.

In 2017, the A list couple visited the East African country. They took a tour of the Serengeti National Park.

The first time Will was in Tanzania, the country’s Tourism board wrote, “Hollywood actor Will Smith was in Tanzania as he continued his tour in the continent of Africa. The actor was spotted by a few fans upon arrival at Kilimanjaro airport in Arusha, Tanzania where he posed for a few pictures with airport staff.

Mr Smith then went on to enjoy the African Safari experience at the Serengeti National Park. Serengeti is among 16 National Parks Tanzania has. Tanzania offers an ultimate vacation for anyone seeking to create unforgettable memories.”

View this post on Instagram When your feet hurt ❣️ A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Aug 23, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre were in the Bongo country in June.

They were there for their honeymoon.

