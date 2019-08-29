in NEWS

Comedian Inspekta Mwala Released As Police Investigate Death Of Pedestrian

Popular actor Davis Mwabili alias Inspekta Mwala has been released on a Sh40,000 police bond after killing a pedestrian in Kilifi.

Mwala, known for his police inspector role in a comical show that airs on Citizen TV, will be arraigned on Friday where he is likely to face murder charges.

“The accused must appear in court on Friday next week to answer the charge of causing death by dangerous driving,” said Rabai Police Chief David Maina.

According to Maina, Mwala is likely to face another count of driving while drunk.

He is said to have veered off the road while trying to overtake an incoming vehicle hitting and dragging the deceased, Samwel Mwaki, for at least 100 metres.

Mwaki was fatally wounded and his skull, hands and legs crashed.

It took the police’s intervention to disperse a crowd baying for Mwala’s blood. Shots were fired to scare away the crowd.

The body of the deceased was moved to Coast General mortuary while the damaged vehicle was towed to Rabai Police station.

