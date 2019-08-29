Huddah Admits To “Thirsting” For Teenage Boys Looking Like Snacks

Socialite turned businesswoman Huddah Monroe has not had carnal knowledge for two months now.

The entrepreneur complained about not having sex on her Instagram noting that she has had run-ins with 18 year old boys looking “like snacks.”

“Haven’t had my conjugal rights in 2 months. Practicing self-control in this sinful world. 18 year old boys looking like snacks, I want to eat them all. So if you see me rant as you all call it, instead of speaking one’s mind. Understand it’s a cry for help. LMFAO! F*ck that shit. I stay speaking my mind forever, I don’t care,” the bosschick wrote.

In June, the Huddah Cosmetics executive recounted hitting on a teenage boy and receiving messages from his parents.

“Saw a fine boy on IG, I don’t dm men, but I DMd him like “You so yummy”,” she narrated.

“I got a DM from his dad and his mom who are big time celebrities telling me to stop being a “COUGAR”. I read and unread. Such Weirdos!” she added.

Huddah has in the recent past been accused of prostitution by media personality, Kamene Goro. Theirs resulted in an online spat.

