Harambee Starlets Coach David Ouma Rushed To Hospital After Smashing Glass Door In Malawi (Photos)

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma was rushed to a hospital after smashing a door glass of Kamuzu Stadium dressing room in Blantyre, Malawi.

According to a witness’ account Ouma, who was bleeding “badly” was taken a nearby hospital by emergency services at half time.

Malawi was hosting Kenya’s Harambee Starlets in an Olympics qualifier match at the stadium on Wednesday afternoon when the incident occurred.

Read:

Ouma vented his anger on the door in protest to a 39th penalty, which was awarded the hosts – giving them a healthy 3-1 lead at the interval.

According to the witness, Ouma went straight to match officials at the center of the field at half time to register his complaint over perceived biased officiant and then made his way to the dressing room where he smashed the door in frustration, sustaining an injury in the process.

Starlets managed to reduce the deficit in the second half to finish the match 3-2 ahead of the second leg scheduled for Machakos on Sunday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu