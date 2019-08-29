Four Arrested As Chaos Rocks KNUT Headquarters Over Sossion Ouster

At least four people have been arrested following chaos that were witnessed outside the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) headquarters, Nairobi, on Thursday morning.

The individuals were among officials who stormed the KNUT offices in a bid to remove embattled KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion from office.

The charging officials were later restrained by police officers who deployed to the scene a few minutes after 9am.

This comes just hours after the Labour Court issued orders stopping KNUT’s National Executive Council (NEC) from convening a meeting to forcefully remove Sossion from office.

Sossion obtained the orders after he told the court that he’s likely to suffer irreparable harm if the meeting is to proceed.

Sossion says the council members have no power and the KNUT constitution to convene or proceed with a national executive council meeting that has been postponed.

“I’m not quitting…I’m not quitting…and I cannot be removed, forget about it, no matter how much money they use, I am not on trial. I will only go home if the delegates say so,” said the vocal KNUT boss.

Both TSC and KNUT officials have been summoned to appear before the parliamentary committee today.

Last month, the Labour Court upheld the Teacher’s Service Commission decision to deregister Sossion who is also a nominated member of parliament.

In the ruling delivered on July 26, the court ruled that a suit challenging the deregistration lacked merit.

Sossion, who was deregistered as a teacher in January last year, had urged the court to quash TSC’s decision which he termed unfair and unlawful. He told the court the decision breached the TSC Act.

