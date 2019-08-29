Britania Foods CEO Robert Kagundah Sacked Over Corruption Allegations

Britania Foods Limited Chief Executive Officer Robert Kagundah has been sacked over corruption allegations.

In his place, Ahsan Manji will take over as the interim Executive Director with overall management responsibility for the affairs and operations of the company wile Julius Kiptoo will be the new acting General manager. Marting King’oo will head the factory operations.

“While good gains have been made, further organizational streamlining has been directed by the Board in alignment with a robust medium-term strategy plan of positioning the business as a cost-efficient, competitive and innovative player. As we commence the restructuring process, Robert Kagundah, having served as Managing Director through the initial post-acquisition period of transformation and loading the recovery process of the business, will be leaving the company to pursue other interests. The Production and Supply Chain function is also being restructured and announcements in this respect will be made In due course,” read the memo in part.

The restructuring process has also seen Joseph Kiando (Head of Production & Supply Chain) sent on compulsory leave.

“Following the acquisition of Jamb Biscuits K Ltd , the business embarked on an ambitious transformation process, involving material investments for the modernization of the plant, reformation of the products, repositioning and strengthening of the brand, as well as comprehensive reform to enhance the governance environment and management capabilty. Having enhanced capacity and reorganised the brands, the focus migrated towards strengthening systems. consolidating costs and drying operational stridency,” added the memo.

Britania was acquired by Nairobi-based private equity firm Catalyst Principal Partners in 2017.

In 2018, Kahawa Tungu reported how Kagundah was involved in corruption scandals where he reportedly awards contracts to those close to him, in association with the Sales Director Elijah Maina.

Mr Kagundah was hired from Coca-cola, where he was a junior employee.

It is reported that Kagundah was incompetent, running the firm to its knees through poor decision making since he was hired.

