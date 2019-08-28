X-Tigi Boss Gao Fei Charged With Tax Evasion Amounting To Ksh194 Million

A Chinese national was yesterday charged at the Milimani Law Courts with three counts of failure to file tax returns and pay taxes amounting to Ksh194 Million.

The accused, Mr Gao Fei is a Director of New X-Tigi Technology company Limited that deals with both wholesale and distribution of Chinese mobile phones X-Tigi brands, chargers, phone covers, earphones and other allied accessories.

He was charged with failure to declare and remit taxes for a period of eight months that was commensurate to the company’s sales. He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Nzibe.

He was released on a cash bail of Ksh150,000 with a Kenyan surety of Ksh1 million bond and ordered deposit his passport in court. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 26, 2019.

This comes at the wake of heightened fight against tax evasion, where several company directors and CEOs have been arrested and charged in court.

