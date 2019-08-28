in ENTERTAINMENT

Saumu Mbuvi Welcomes Second Daughter As She Celebrates Departed Mother (Photos)

109 Views

saumu mbuvi
Saumu Mbuvi. [Courtesy]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s first daughter Saumu Mbuvi has welcomed her second child.

Saumu, a mother to a two year old girl with her ex-boyfriend Ben Gatu, adopted a baby girl from Hearts Children’s Home. She was there commemorating the death of her mother, Njeri Wangui.

She made the announcement on Instagram as she took note of the circumstances that led to her taking in the child.

Read: Trouble In Paradise? Otile Brown’s Girlfriend Nabayet Posts Black Roses On Insta

“Yesterday I met such a beautiful angel at Hearts Children’s Home, a child so pure and innocent but what she has gone through left me so broken and in tears.

I agreed and vowed that she will be my responsibility and a new member of my family for the rest of my life. I’m so happy that I’m going to be a mother to such a beautiful soul… May God guide and protect this little Angel for me always,” she continued.

Saumu also wrote an emotional message to her late mum.

“Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. It an everlasting sadness ,that you are no longer here. But every year I like to think you are near us. Your love for us was constant ,and your devotion had no end. You filled my life with sunshine as a mother and my best-friend. So May you forever know that to me you were the best. May you find a gentle peace. In sweet eternal rest. I will forever love and miss you my GUARDIAN ANGEL,” she wrote.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Pornographic Video In Linturi’s Phone, Denial Of Conjugal Rights Cause Of Our Divorce – Kitany

Jubilee Party Invites Applications From Aspirants Seeking Kibra MP Seat