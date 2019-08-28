Saumu Mbuvi Welcomes Second Daughter As She Celebrates Departed Mother (Photos)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s first daughter Saumu Mbuvi has welcomed her second child.

Saumu, a mother to a two year old girl with her ex-boyfriend Ben Gatu, adopted a baby girl from Hearts Children’s Home. She was there commemorating the death of her mother, Njeri Wangui.

She made the announcement on Instagram as she took note of the circumstances that led to her taking in the child.

Read:

“Yesterday I met such a beautiful angel at Hearts Children’s Home, a child so pure and innocent but what she has gone through left me so broken and in tears.

I agreed and vowed that she will be my responsibility and a new member of my family for the rest of my life. I’m so happy that I’m going to be a mother to such a beautiful soul… May God guide and protect this little Angel for me always,” she continued.

Saumu also wrote an emotional message to her late mum.

“Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. It an everlasting sadness ,that you are no longer here. But every year I like to think you are near us. Your love for us was constant ,and your devotion had no end. You filled my life with sunshine as a mother and my best-friend. So May you forever know that to me you were the best. May you find a gentle peace. In sweet eternal rest. I will forever love and miss you my GUARDIAN ANGEL,” she wrote.

