Sacked Bomet CECs Move To Court To Challenge County Assembly Decision

Six Bomet County Executives, whose reappointment by governor Hillary Barchok was rejected by area Members of County Assembly (MCAs), have vowed to challenge the process in court.

The six will be moving to court on Wednesday in a bid to quash the assembly proceedings.

They are Mr Justus Maina (Administration), Mr Benard Ngeno (Sports), Benson Kipsang (Water), Philip Kipngeno (Roads), Ms Daisy Chelangat (Land), and Dr Julius Tuwei (Agriculture).

The members, who were appointed by the late governor Joyce Laboso, accuse the MCAs of “engaging in a witch hunt and deploying lynch mob psychology in the course of discussing and kicking them out without reference to any adverse documents or reports against them.”

Mr Ng’eno told a local media that the assembly proceedings “were purely character assassination, ” adding that he’ll be among two members who will be moving to court on Wednesday on behalf of the other four aggrieved members.

They claim to have a 5-year valid contract with the employer which has not run to its full course.

The six were unanimously rejected by the assembly’s 37 MCAs on the basis of “high handedness, incompetence, presiding over implementation of shoddy work leading to loss of tax payers’ money, laziness, and poor leadership”

However, three executives survived the axe. They are Dr Joseph Kipruto (Medical Services), Ms Juliana Yegon (Education), and Mr Andrew Kimutai (Finance).

On his part, assembly speaker has maintained that he has received the nomination of the nominations and it was ‘free and fair.’

Barchok was sworn in on August 8 as the third governor of Bomet.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of governor Laboso who succumbed to cancer at the Nairobi Hospital on July 29.

