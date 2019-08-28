Romantic Poem Linturi Penned For Kitany On Her Birthday Before ‘Marriage’ Hit Rocks

Maryanne Kitany, estranged wife to Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, on Wednesday returned to court in a bid to prove her disputed marriage with the politician.

In a series of photos tabled before the court, Kitany sought to convince Milimani Chief Magistrate Peter Gisore that she was married to Linturi on March 26, 2016, under the Meru and Nandi customary laws.

The court heard that infidelity ruined the couple’s marriage.

The 45-year-old stated that she at one time peeped at her husband’s phone and “found a woman had sent him a pornographic video”.

“I became suspicious about his movements, he would come home late and he doesn’t want to give me my conjugal rights,” Kitany testified.

Kitany, however, revealed that before the union hit the rocks the two enjoyed some good time together.

This, she said, can be proved by the photos tabled before the court.

One of the photos showed Kitany feeding Linturi a piece of cake on her birthday and she informed the court that he composed a poem for her.

Here is the poem.

To Marianne,

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, And a video is worth a thousand pictures,

So here is your thousand pictures. Every time I set my eyes on you, a part of me softens

You are my love, you are my world, you are my everything.

With you, I grow and glow, With you, I survive and thrive, With you, I live and dive.

Knowing that you will always be my side. Each day I thank the Lord, for the angel he sent me,

My angel is not up in the sky or out in the world. They are right there with me, they are right there in my heart. That angel is you.

On this special day, I would like to wish you the best. As I always do each and every day.

Happy Birthday My love,

From Frank

Other photos shared by the former Chief of Staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s office showed the couple biting miraa in the presence of Kitany’s paternal uncle, Andrew, who represented her late father in the traditional marriage ceremony. Also present was Kitany’s uncle whom she identified as Naphtali.

Kitany also showed the court their house in Runda, adding that she went to Dubai and Egypt to look for the house materials.

In the case, Linturi argus that Kitany’s prayer for divorce cannot be granted, as she was not legally married to him.

