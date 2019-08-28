ODM Postpones Kibra Nominations Over Security Concerns

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has postponed nominations for the Kibra by-election, which were set for Saturday, August 31, over security concerns.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, the party stated that the National Elections Board (NEB) had pushed the nominations to September 7.

“NEB has postponed the party nominations exercise in Kibra Constituency due to lack of provision of security personnel for the exercise occasioned by the ongoing national census,” said ODM.

The NEB has postponed the party nominations exercise in Kibra Constituency scheduled for this Saturday 31st August due to lack of provision of security personnel for the exercise occasioned by the ongoing national census. The exercise will now be held on Sat 7th Sept. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) August 28, 2019

Majority of police officers across the country are engaged in enhancing security in the ongoing census that is expected to be concluded on August 31.

Last week, the government recalled back all police officers on leave to duty to assist in the national exercise.

Eleven aspirants have been cleared to battle for the ODM party ticket in the nominations.

According to a statement by Director of Communications-ODM Philip Etale, the number reduced from the initial figure of over 20 candidates after a number failed to comply with the laid down procedure.

Those cleared to participate in the nominations are Awino Christone Odhiambo, Orero Peter Ochieng’Sine, Tony Ogola Sira, Ojijo Reuben William, Ayako Oguwa, Stephen Okello Okoth, Bernard Otieno Obayi and Obaricks Eric Ochieng.

Others are Owino Brian Shem, Millar John Otieno, Musungu Benson and Owade Lumumba Patrick.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Jubilee Party has officially invited applications from aspirants seeking its ticket in the upcoming Kibra by-election.

Making the announcement, the party’s secretary-general Raphael Tuju noted that the nominations will be handled by the elections board.

Tuju disowned a list circulating on social media which contains the name of football player McDonald Mariga as one of the Jubilee candidates eyeing the Kibra seat.

Others included Morris Peter Kinyanjui, Mukinyingi Walter Trenk, Said Ibrahim and Doreen Khayanga Wasike.

Tuju stated: “This letter doing rounds online is fake news. Please ignore and treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

However, sources, who spoke to a section of local media, on condition of anonymity, intimated that the letter is authentic.

On Tuesday, IEBC confirmed receiving the letter and wrote to Jubilee Party seeking clarity after the Tuju dismissed it.

“IEBC received a letter, on Monday 26th August 2019 at 5pm, forwarding names of aspirants of Jubilee Party for the Kibra by-election. However, it has come to the attention of the Commission that Jubilee Party has denied authoring the said letter and termed it as fake. Consequently, the Commission has written to the party forwarding a copy of the letter for the party’s information and further action,” IEBC said in a statement.

