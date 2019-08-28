Nyeri MCAs Oppose Punguza Mizigo Bill, Question Motive Behind Proposals

A majority of Nyeri Members of County Assembly (MCAs) on Wednesday opposed Thirdway Alliance’s Punguza Mizigo draft bill.

This is after the Punguza Mizigo campaign proponent, Ekuru Aukot, presented the bill in the 46-member assembly.

According to the ward representatives, the draft bill’s proposals are not practical.

They further, questioned its motive arguing that it was a scheme to undermine the National Assembly.

The MCAs, led by Kirimukuyu Ward Representative Muriithi Ndagita now say they will not back up the bill since it seeks to trim powers of the National Assembly and give veto power to the Senate.

Ndagita wondered if the bill is sponsored by the senate.

“The Senate has been given so much power in this bill and it begs the question, is this bill sponsored by the Senate to undermine the National Assembly? ” he asked.

Aguthi-Gaaki Ward Representative Stanley Wakibia concurred with Ngagita’s sentiments saying Aukot should come out clear on the motive behind the bill proposals.

Aukot, however, dismissed the claims saying the bill is aimed at helping the common mwananchi by improving service delivery.

This comes weeks after a section of West Pokot MCAs rejected the bill.

Chaos erupted when Aukot stood to present the bill to the MCAs, most of whom were not willing to give audience.

The draft bill was given a nod by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be debated in the 47 county assemblies after the party mobilized 1.2 million signatures of registered voters, reaching the 1 million signature threshold stipulated by the law of the land.

It seeks to reduce the number of MPs from the current 416 to 147 and the President’s term from the current two five-year terms to a single seven-year term.

The Human Rights and Constitutional Division of the High Court in Nairobi on August 13 lifted an order barring County Assemblies from debating the Punguza Mizingo Bill that had been placed following a petition contesting the consideration of the referendum Bill by legislative bodies in counties.

