Pornographic Video In Linturi’s Phone, Denial Of Conjugal Rights Cause Of Our Divorce – Kitany

Maryanne Kitany, estranged wife to Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, has now claimed that cheating and sexual frustrations pushed her to file a divorce against the politician.

Testifying before Milimani Chief Magistrate Peter Gisore, Kitany stated that she at one time peeped at her husband’s phone and “found a woman had sent him a pornographic video”.

The court heard that besides Linturi cheating on Kitany with other women, he also denied her conjugal rights.

“I filed for divorce because Linturi was cheating on me,” Ms Kitany told the court, adding: “He slept with other women in town.”

She added, “Linturi would come home late, and did not want to give me my conjugal rights.”

The former Chief of Staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s office further stated that the politician at one time threatened to kill her for allegedly stealing his property.

“Linturi threatened he would kill me,” said Ms Kitany, adding: “He even reported to police that I wanted to steal his property, ” she said.

The court also heard that Linturi once “told police that my children, who were staying with us in the Runda home were terrorist”.

At the same time, during the Wednesday court session, Kitany supplied the court with photos as approve that she was married to Linturi under the Nandi and Meru customary laws.

Kitany stated that she was married to Linturi on March 26, 2016.

This was after she divorced her previous spouse in 2015. A 30-day decree nisi, which was issued by the court on December 4, 2015, elapsed on January 3, 2016.

The court played a slide show of images provided by Kitany, which she said were taken during the 2016 disputed marriage ceremony.

Kitany, led by her lawyer Danstan Omari, explained to the court the contents of the photos.

In the first photos, the two had a bite of miraa in the presence of Kitany’s paternal uncle, Andrew, who represented her late father in the ceremony. Also present was Kitany’s uncle whom she identified as Naphtali.

Kitany is also expected to show the court photos of Linturi drinking mursik (tradition fermented milk).

Last week, she told the court that Linturi drunk mursik to seal the marriage.

“Even though he (Linturi) doesn’t like mursik, he took it because it’s a requirement in Kalenjin tradition. For the sake of my marriage, I also tasted miraa,” she added.

In his court documents, Linturi argues that he was not married to Kitany, saying he was already in a Christian marriage, which was monogamous.

He states that Kitany’s prayer for divorce cannot be granted, as she was not legally married to him.

“Divorce can only be granted if the marriage is legally valid. It will be a waste of time for this case to proceed to a full trial since the respondent had no capacity to enter into any form of marriage with the petitioner,” said his lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu in court documents.

The case is currently underway.

