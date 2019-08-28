Kenyan Man Living In US Joseph Thuo Found Dead At A Bird Sanctuary

A Kenyan man living in the US was reported dead on Sunday after his body was found floating at the Nevins Bird Sanctuary in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Joseph Thuo Kanyoko was found dead by two people walking around the area who raised an alarm.

Massachusetts State Police troopers arrived at the scene of incident within 20 minutes as they waited for state police to arrive and remove the body.

Read:

According to Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon, the cause of death will be determined once the autopsy report is availed.

He however ruled out foul play in Thuo’s death.

Family and friends are meeting daily at 6 pm for prayers at 130 Bowers St, Lowell, MA 01854.

Read Also:

Similarly, Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s son, Chris Atema Masakah drowned in a swimming pool in Arizona State while trying to save a young girl.

Atema, a US Marine was laid to rest two weeks ago at his family home in Lirhembe, Ikolomani.

He is survived by an expectant wife and two children.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu