Jubilee Party Invites Applications From Aspirants Seeking Kibra MP Seat

Jubilee Party has officially invited applications from aspirants seeking its ticket in the upcoming Kibra by-election.

Making the announcement, the party’s secretary-general Raphael Tuju noted that the nominations will be handled by the elections board.

This declaration is made a day after Jubilee Party distanced itself from a letter listing Kibra MP candidates.

Tuju stated: “This letter doing rounds online is fake news. Please ignore and treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

On the list was ex Inter Milan player McDonald Mariga.

Others included Morris Peter Kinyanjui, Mukinyingi Walter Trenk, Said Ibrahim and Doreen Khayanga Wasike.

On Monday, Tuju announced that the ruling party would indeed field a candidate in the area.

“Following consultations within the Party Leadership with respect to Kibra Constituency, we would like to communicate to our membership that the Jubilee Party will be fielding a candidate in the forthcoming Kibra Constituency by-election,” he said.

The seat fell vacant after the passing of Ken Okoth in July.

ODM has already forwarded nine candidates to the IEBC for their nomination.

