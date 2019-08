Harambee Stars Defender Joseph Okumu Joins Swedish Side IF Elfsborg

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has joined Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg.

The 22-year-old defender was a standout performer for Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, catching eyes of many suitors.

He is already in Sweden and having agreed personal terms with the club, is set to be officially unveiled on Wednesday.



The lanky defender started his professional football career at Chemelil Sugar FC in 2014 joining straight from Kakamega High School.

He later joined Free State Stars in South Africa in 2016 before moving to USA to join AFC Ann Arbor which plays in the fourth tier in 2018.

He impressed and was soon snapped up by Real Monarchs, the reserve team for MLS side Real Salt Lake.

Formed in 1904, Elfsborg is one of the oldest teams in Sweden. They are currently eighth on the log with 27 points from 21 matches.

