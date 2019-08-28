Jimmy Gait Receives Test Results, Laments About Being Misdiagnosed By Kenyan Medics (Video)

Gospel singer, Jimmy Gait has finally received his medical results which are a sigh of relief for him and his fans.

In his new update video, Gait affirmed that he doesn’t have throat cancer as was initially claimed and that he needed not to have any surgery as well.

The Muhathara singer, who traveled to India seeking treatment for a throat condition, lamented that he had actually been misdiagnosed by Kenyan doctors, who according to him, were only out for his money.

Speaking on Gait’s condition, Dr Sanjay Khanna, who has been treating the musician noted that Gait had no throat condition as he was suffering from increased acid production which caused an infection in his stomach.

He further noted that there was no need for Gait to undergo surgery.

Dr Khanna also mentioned that Gait is responding well to the treatment and he will be released to travel back home soon after his review.

He also asked all medical practitioners to assess their patients well so that they can be treated well.

Gait stated: “I am so grateful to God that I chose to seek further medical attention otherwise I would have never been able to sing again.

“Thank you so much for your prayers and support,” he added.

Jimmy Gait has been away from the public limelight and according to reports, has been battling the throat condition for three months now.

He left for India two weeks ago.

