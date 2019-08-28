Starehe MP Jaguar Shows Off His Pimped Up Aircraft (Photos)

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua has shown off the progress he is making on pimping up his newly acquired aircraft.

In a picture seen by Kahawa Tungu, the legislator’s aircraft registered under 5H-SKT is seen going through a “makeover.”

The craft which was one of those being auctioned by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) from Wilson Airport, is seen to have been repainted to give it a fresh look.

In July, KAA had invited interested bidders for a public auction of the aircraft for prices ranging from Ksh94,300 to Ksh10 million.

Read: Starehe MP Jaguar Gifts Self Ksh120,000 Aircraft Auctioned By KAA (Photos)

According to the advertisement published by KAA at the time, the aircraft bought by Jaguar had a reserve price of Ksh120,000.

When he initially shared a picture of himself sitting next to the plane, Kenyans condemned him for opting to buy an auctioned craft.

Clearly, he is out to disapprove those who thought he wouldn’t give it a new look.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu