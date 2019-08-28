in NEWS

Ethiopian Man Jailed For Making “Bomb Joke” Aboard KQ Jo’burg Bound Flight

bomb joke
An Ethiopian man has been sentenced to four months in jail for making a bomb joke aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

BBC reports that Chifraye Bekele’s joke made in April led to the cancellation of the Johannesburg-bound flight.

This also led to a three-hour shutdown of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

On Thursday last week, Magistrate Christine Njagi found Bekele guilty of “imperiling the safety of aircraft and persons on board”.

Mr Bekele is said to have told the joke to a flight attendant as she was closing an overhead locker.

“Why are you scared? You think it’s a bomb?” he joked.

After consulting with her colleagues, the captain decided to taxi back and have the plane searched for any explosives.

While testifying via a translator, Bekele denied making the joke as he only spoke Amharic and not English.

He was however sentenced to four months in jail or a Sh100,000 fine. He could not raise the money.

