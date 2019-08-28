Doctor Faces Murder Charges Over Death Of Chuka University Student

A doctor is facing murder charges after being charged with giving false information to investigators over the mysterious death of a Chuka University student in Murang’a.

According to detectives, Doctor Peter Kiarie Njau who was attached to Bliss Hospital is claimed to have lied to them noting that he treated Maureen Wanjiku Mwihaki at the medical facility.

However, the detectives have established that the information was false.

Following the discovery, the doctor was arrested. Upon his arraignment in court, Dr Njau denied the charges and his bail application is expected to be heard and determined on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to the media, Mwihaki’s family stated that the story of the doctor’s involvement in the incident made no sense hence their request to have him arrested.

David Maina, Mwiaki’s family, expressed that the allegations that their daughter died following stomach complications did not add up as it contradicted the post-mortem report.

The post-mortem examination on her body revealed that she died of strangulation.

According to statements recorded by four suspects who are in custody, Ms Mwihaki died after complaining of stomach ache.

“We need to understand how the story changed from stomach complications to strangulation and how a doctor from a private health facility even produced a car and volunteered to take her to Murang’a General Hospital.

“We feel the narrative by the deceased’s friends could be a well-choreographed script to hide the truth and the real perpetrator of the heinous act,” Mr Maina told the Nation.

