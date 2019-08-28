American Arrested For Taking Pictures Of Parliament Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted While In Custody

An American national arrested on Sunday for taking pictures of Parliament buildings has decried sexual assault while in custody.

Jason Thomas Dorsey, while appearing before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Tuesday said that he was in need of medical attention following the harassment while at Parliament Police Post.

Mr Thomas was also accused of assaulting a police officer during his arrest. He denied the charge saying that he “touched” the officer who was taking his headphones.

The Nairobi Magistrate then directed the Central DCIO to further investigate the sexual assault claims.

Mr Andayi further ordered that the suspect be given medical attention and placed in custody at Central Police Station.

The American who was without representation told the court that he could not afford a lawyer because he had run out of money. He requested to be assigned a lawyer by the state.

He was instructed to write a formal letter to the State clearly stating why he could not afford a lawyer.

Should he be found liable, he could serve a five year jail term.

