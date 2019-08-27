in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

“Obscene” Tetema, Wamlambez To Be Played In Bars Only – Ezekiel Mutua

KFCB CEO EZEKIEL MUTUA. [Courtesy]

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua has banned popular songs; Tetema by Diamond Pltanumz and Wamlambez by Sailors.

The songs, the moral policeman said, will be played strictly in clubs and bars. They are, he said, obscene and “not suitable for public consumption, especially children.”

Maintaining that the songs can not be banned completely because of their coded message, Mutua noted that they are purely pornographic “unsuitable for mixed company.”

He further noted that it was embarrassing to see national leaders singing and dancing along to the obscenity.

“Tetema and Wamlambez songs are strictly forbidden outside of clubs and bars. It’s embarrassing to see even national leaders singing and dancing to the obscenity in public. The lyrics are dirty and not suitable for public consumption, especially children,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Both songs are pure pornography. While we may not ban them because they are coded, it’s important for the public to know that they are dirty and unsuitable for mixed company. Let them be restricted to clubs, for adults only!” he continued.

Wamlambez has in four months become an anthem with over three million views on YouTube. Tetema on the other hand has been out for six months now.

Kenyans on Twitter otherwise known as KoT shared their sentiments with Mutua saying:

