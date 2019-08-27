“Obscene” Tetema, Wamlambez To Be Played In Bars Only – Ezekiel Mutua

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua has banned popular songs; Tetema by Diamond Pltanumz and Wamlambez by Sailors.

The songs, the moral policeman said, will be played strictly in clubs and bars. They are, he said, obscene and “not suitable for public consumption, especially children.”

Maintaining that the songs can not be banned completely because of their coded message, Mutua noted that they are purely pornographic “unsuitable for mixed company.”

Read:

He further noted that it was embarrassing to see national leaders singing and dancing along to the obscenity.

“Tetema and Wamlambez songs are strictly forbidden outside of clubs and bars. It’s embarrassing to see even national leaders singing and dancing to the obscenity in public. The lyrics are dirty and not suitable for public consumption, especially children,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Both songs are pure pornography. While we may not ban them because they are coded, it’s important for the public to know that they are dirty and unsuitable for mixed company. Let them be restricted to clubs, for adults only!” he continued.

Wamlambez has in four months become an anthem with over three million views on YouTube. Tetema on the other hand has been out for six months now.

Kenyans on Twitter otherwise known as KoT shared their sentiments with Mutua saying:

This man is a joke 😂 — MIRAAge (@EMourierah) August 27, 2019

There goes.

Was out here wondering when you'll come to justify your relevance again.

Such a juvenile prank. — #NobodyCanStopReggae (@NdungiGithuku) August 27, 2019

Its taken you 1 yr to realize that? wake up from the slumber . such a shame pocketing public money with no service delivery @StateHouseKenya wondering how you appoint deep slumbers — Alex (@alexmmwaniki) August 27, 2019

This is rogue, crude and disrespectful to the freedom of expression and whatever comes with it in this country. That someone in authority can regulate and purge what we listen to in this century can only be equated to nothing but hell and irresponsibility of the oppressor.

Shame — Ahuba Oscar. (@ahubaoscar) August 27, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu