Rwandan Businessman Shot Dead In Maputo, Mozambique

Head of Rwandan community in Mozambique, Louis Baziga, was on Monday shot dead in the capital, Maputo.

Reports by BBC indicate that the successful businessman, who ran shops and pharmaceuticals in Maputo, was in his car when he was ambushed by armed men at around midday.

Rwanda’s ambassador to Mozambique Claude Nikobisanzwe told the international media that the unidentified gunmen are yet to be arrested.

“Mr Baziga was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have started investigations; it is too soon to suppose why he was killed,” said Nikobisanzwe.

Baziga, a known supporter of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, had lived in Maputo for decades following the Rwandan genocide.

According to reports, being the official diaspora leader, the businessman had close links to the embassy.

The Monday attack was not the first attempt to take Baziga’s life, reports indicate.

In 2016, Baziga told a local online news outlet that a group of his relatives tried to bribe police to have him murdered before a close friend tipped him off him that something strange was going to happen.

He is not the first Rwandan leader to be killed in cold blood in Mozambique.

In 2012, Théogène Turatsinze, a businessman in Mozambique and former Rwandan Development Bank head, went missing for days before his body was found floating on the sea in Maputo.

