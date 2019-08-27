Two Suspected Robbers Gunned Down After Gun Battle With Police In Starehe

Undercover detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday night gunned down two suspected robbers at Kiamaiko in Starehe, Nairobi.

According to the DCI, the two were shot dead after they defied orders to surrender. Two other suspects escaped unhurt.

The officers were acting on a tip-off from members of the public.

“The two fatalities resulted from an exchange of live fire after the gang defied a lawful order by the

@DCI_Kenya Detectives to surrender, & firing at them. The Gang of Four was neutralised before their robbery mission at Kiamaiko-Soko ya Mbuzi Area matured, ” DCI wrote on Twitter.

During the incident, police recovered one pistol and several rounds of ammunition.

The officers have launched a manhunt for the suspects who are still at large.

