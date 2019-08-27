Police Open Fire At High Court Judge’s Car After Wife Raised Alarm Over Possible Carjack

Police officers were forced to open fire at a High Court judge’s vehicle after his wife reported a possible kidnapping incident.

According to the Standard, the judge’s wife called the officers in fear that the judge has been carjacked.

She is noted to have reported that her husband had called at around 10 pm, to inform her that he would be home shortly, only for him to remain unreachable for 6 hours.

After a long wait, with no success to reach to him on calls, the wife drove to Kilimani Police Station where she notified the police of the incident.

It was then that the police traced the whereabouts of the vehicles with the information she relayed to them.

The officers traced the car to Kileleshwa at around 6 am on Monday, where they opened fire to deflate the car’s tyres.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officers found a tired-looking judge at the wheel.

He identified himself and dismissed that there had been a carjacking. He was later driven to his residence, and his vehicle towered at Kilimani Police Station.

Speaking on the incident, Nairobi Police boss confirmed the happenings noting that the Judicial Service Commission was aware of the events.

