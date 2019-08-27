Pastor Ng’ang’a Is Battling Depression And Stress, He Needs Help – City Clergy Says

City pastor James Ng’ang’a is battling depression, fellow preacher Godfrey Migwi has revealed.

According to the televangelist, he and Ng’ang’a met briefly on Monday morning when he made the discovery.

“I met apostle Ng’ang’a yesterday some mins to 6am yesterday on my way to Royal media services , we met at total petro station Hurlingham opp silver spring’s hotel, we both took coffee in that coffee shop at the petrol station, we both shook hands and he was in a hurry , but those mins we talked I discovered this is not the same Pst Nganga from Mombasa who relocated to Nairobi , I noticed he’s fighting depression and stress (sic),” he wrote.

Read:

Pastor Migwi also offered to have the controversial man of the clothe see a psychiatrist for free, so as to learn how to better manage his anger.

“My advice to you Mr Ng’ang’a you need to see a doctor a psychiatrist, you need a counselor and I can offer that for free, you need someone who can advice you how to manage your anger I respect you as my father, your age is the same of my father in the village lived 69 years on this earth is a plus and you deserve respect,” he continued.

In the lengthy Facebook post, he called out various church leaders who are familiar with Ng’ang’a asking them to come to his aide.

Read Also:

Migwi also asked the clergyman who has been making headlines for the past couple of weeks to assign people duties in the church instead of taking up all the responsibilities.

“…so please hear me and you will recover but avoid this dramas in the church and outside the church , my last advice allow others in the ministry to help you , in the church you’re the praise worship leader, at the same time you’re instrumentalist and sound technician, you said you’re neno that’s means you’re all in all in the ministry of Neno hio kazi ni mingi sana,” he added.

Pastor Ng’ang’a could be sued by his male flock should he not apologize for threatening to interfere with the ‘normal functioning’ of their ‘male organs’.

In a video doing rounds online, the controversial clergyman equated their male organs to the index finger and referred to them as “kakitu” and “tuvitu”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu