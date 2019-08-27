Njambi Koikai Back Into The Country After Undergoing Intensive Treatment In The US

Former TV host Njambi Koikai is finally back into the country.

The media personality took to social media to inform her fans of her return following an intensive treatment in the United States.

Through her Instagram Page, Njambi expressed her joy to be back home noting that she is “grateful beyond words.”

” … Great to be back. Thanking God for all He has done for me. So happy to see my family and you all.

God bless you abundantly,” she wrote.

She also noted the diverse changes that have happened since her departure.

“Naskia melanin popping lakini huku kwetu it’s vumbi popping so mkinicheki ntasema chocolate popping mjue ni vumbi ya hii massive yetu😊. Maze watoi pia mtaani wamegrow maze,” she wrote.

The bubbly lady also thanked her fans for the support and prayers they have given her throughout her treatment journey.

“Thank you all for all the support, love and prayers. Resting now. See y’all soon,” she tweeted.

Njambi has been battling endometriosis – a condition which affected her reproductive system, as well as her lungs and required her to undergo a series of surgeries in the US.

Niaje Nairobi,

Nashukuru Mungu amenifikisha hapa na nimerudi home salama salmini. Nimepitia noma haijuani lakini Mungu kweli amesimama na mimi. Thank you all for all the support, love and prayers. Resting now. See y'all soon pic.twitter.com/0uu08IRQJp — Jahmby Conqueror (@Jahmbeekoikai) August 27, 2019

