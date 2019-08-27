Male Members Of Neno Evangelism Threaten To Sue Pastor Ng’ang’a Over “Tuvitu” Insults

Male members of Pastor Ng’ang’a’s Neno Evangelism centre have threatened to take legal action against him after he threatened to interfere with the ‘normal functioning’ of their ‘male organs’.

In a video doing rounds online, the controversial clergyman equated their male organs to the index finger and referred to them as “kakitu” and “tuvitu”.

Through Otieno and Amisi Advocates, the Neno men accused the televangelist of publicly and without provocation used threatening and abusive words against them.

In the letter dated August 26, the church members also noted that Pastor Ng’ang’a publicly and without provocation used threatening and abusive words against them.

“That on various dates well within your knowledge without lawful excuse, you used

obscene, abusive or insulting language, against our clients, who are essentially your

employers by virtue of their tithes and offerings, in such a manner as was likely to cause

a breach of the peace and more particularly by referring to them as “ng’ombe wewe” and

“ng’ombe hizi” which are notorious Swahili derivatives for a foolish person,” the letter read in part.

The churchgoers want their employee by “virtue of their tithes and offerings”, to issue an apology in one of the national daily newspapers in two days after which they will commence private criminal prosecution against the minister.

This comes a day after Ng’ang’a apologized to Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai for threatening to kill him in March.

