Inspekta Mwala Runs Over Pedestrian, Kills Him On The Spot

Media personality Davies Mwabili, popularly known as Inspekta Mwala, is reported to have run over a pedestrian in Kilifi County.

According to Kilifi Police Commander Patrick Okeri, Mwala hit the 35-year-old man killing him on the spot.

The commander noted that the actor was driving from Kaloleni town on Mazeras Highway when he hit the man who was crossing the road.

Officer Okeri further noted that the actor is currently out on police bail while his vehicle is detained at Kaloleni Police Station.

The vehicle, which caused the crash is a Toyota Axio.

The body of the deceased was then taken to Coast General Hospital Mortuary in Mombasa.

