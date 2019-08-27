Video of Ida Odinga Feasting On Neighbour’s Overhanging Loquats Lights Up Social Media

A video of wife to opposition chief Raila Odinga, Ida, plucking loquats from a neighbour’s tree whose branches hang over her fence has gone viral on social media.

The undated video captures Mama Ida, who last weekend turned 61, enjoying the juicy fruits with an unidentified man while conversing in Dholuo.

The temptation to have more pushes her to ask for a basin.

Her daughter, Rosemary Odinga, interrupts them for a moment calling them accomplice ‘thieves,’ before she walks away laughing.

Thereafter, the visibly elated duo continues with their ‘thieving.’

Here is the video:

Read: Raila Odinga’s Romantic Message To Wife Ida As She Celebrates 69th Birthday

The video sparked a conversation on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Eliud Muiruri: Acha mama akule.

Douglas Mango: he he. Life aint that serious. Kula matunda First Lady

@IdaOdinga @Rosemary_Odinga wacha mama apate vitamins yawa.

Maina Kiromo: Ata mimi hufanya hivyo by the way. Mbona mti ya neighbour ina trespass? 😂😂😂😂

Rashid Shaban: Kenya iko na upuzi mingi🤣🤣

Hezron Omondi: Mama @IdaOdinga caught on camera enjoying neighbors fruits as

@Rosemary_Odinga reports them to the viewers. @DPPS_KE & @DCI_Kenya should investigate this theft. 😂😂😂😂😂

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu