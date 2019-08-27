Harvard University Student Sues President Museveni For Blocking Him On Twitter

A Ugandan student at Harvard University has sued President Yoweri Museveni for blocking him on Twitter.

In a suit filed at the High Court in Kampala, Hillary Seguya noted that the President’s decision to block him from accessing his Twitter account is an act of discrimination and a violation of his rights as highlighted in the country’s Constitution.

Additionally, he wants a permanent injunction baring government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo and the Police Director of Political Commissariat Asan Kasingye from blocking him on their Twitter handles.

According to Seguya, the trio’s accounts are used as public forums to share information relating to activities of their public officers in their official capacities and ought to receive feedback from citizens.

He stated: “As a Ugandan citizen living abroad, I am only capable of getting information relating to country’s governance and communicate to the respective officers including the President through their respective Twitter handles.”

In the filed suit, the Attorney General (AG), who is the chief government legal adviser has been listed as a respondent.

He mentioned that President Museveni blocked him on July 30 from following, viewing, contacting, replaying, liking, tagging and retweeting the tweets on his handle without notice.

His move comes barely a month after US President Donald Trump was sued over blocking American citizens on Twitter, in a case which he lost.

The court found that Trump’s Twitter account is a public forum and that he cannot block his critics from reading his tweets or participating in the forum because he merely dislikes them or their ideas.

