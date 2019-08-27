Diamond Hated His Baby Shower Outfit – Tanasha Confesses

NRG Radio host Tanasha Donna has defended her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz’s choice of outfit for their baby shower.

The Tanzanian star was in white pants and a blue shirt that he apparently wore in 2017 while vacationing in Mombasa with ex girlfriend Zari Hassan.

The Kanyaga crooner has been criticized for wearing the same outfit twice and especially to his baby shower.

Read:

“He looooooooved this shirt, Tarzan mad mad cos the shirt has beautiful memories and was bought with love,” bosslady uniq wrote.

A Shillahkwe said, “They had no money to buy a shirt which is expensive so it was only the expensive shirt in the closet.”

Coming to her man’s defense, Tanasha mentioned that Platnumz did not like his outfit but still rocked it for her.

“I know you hated your outfit and your look, but I loved it. You always sexy to me. Love this man,” Tanasha said on Instagram.

The Radio queen will be welcoming their first child together sometime in September.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu