Dennis Oliech Unleashes Campaign Banner For Kibra Constituency Parliamentary Seat

Dennis Oliech. [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

Dennis Oliech has unleashed a campaign banner for the Kibra Constituency parliamentary seat.

The Gor Mahia striker shared the banner in WhatsApp group for the club’s players on Tuesday morning.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Hon. Ken Okoth last month.

Oliech did not add a word after sharing the banner. It is unclear whether he will formally disclose his intention to challenge for the seat under the ODM party.

Nominations for the ODM Party ticket for the elections are set for Friday.

Oliech signed for Gor Mahia last season, after ending a two-year sabbatical.

However, this season the player has not been training and nobody knows his whereabouts.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier when probed about the player’s future at the club said that he is waiting for a word from the coach.

“I expect the coach (Steven Pollak) to give his final word on Oliech by the end of this week,” Rachier told Kahawa Tungu.

