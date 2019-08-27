Daima Dairy Company Closed, Operations Manager Arrested For Discharging Waste Into Nairobi River

Sameer’s Daima dairy factory at Industrial Area, Nairobi has been shut down by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) for discharging untreated waste into Nairobi River, and operations manager arrested.

“We have to close down this facility because they are discharging untreated wastewater bypassing the treatment plant,” said NEMA Director-General Mamo B. Mamo

This comes a day after four others were shut down for the same reason in the area, following a crack down on companies polluting the river.

Modern Lithographic (K) Ltd, Apex Limited, Thorlite Kenya Ltd, and Kamongo Paper Recycling Company were found to be discharging harmful waste into the Nairobi River despite the County’s efforts to clean up.

Read: Naivas Supermarkets Chairman Simon Gashwe Passes On

Mamo revealed that one of the four companies shut down, Kamongo Company, did not have an efficient wastewater treatment plant.

“Kamongo Company has been discharging into the environment without treating their wastewater to the public sewer,” said Mr. Mamo.

Battery company Chloride Exide was given instructions to ensure improvement in its manner of wastage disposal but was left open and under monitoring.

“We have given them improvement orders. We have looked at their records, air pollution emissions and we are doing further tests to ascertain whether they are in line with our regulations,” said Mamo.

Read: KQ Cancelled 52 Flights In 18 Days, Delayed 40% Of Successful Departures

A few days ago, a local television ran an exposé on how companies were polluting the river, despite efforts by the Nairobi County Government to clean it.

Mr Mamo promised that all facilities found to be polluting the river will be closed.

“As precautionary measures, we will be closing down facilities that do not meet the set effluent standards. We want to put all those facilities polluting our rivers on notice that Nema is not going to stand and wait for you to pollute our rivers. We will continue with this exercise and ensure that our rivers are clean,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu