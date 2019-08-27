in NEWS

Uhuru Appoints New Controller of Budget Following The Exit Of Agnes Odhiambo

169 Views

Former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo. /Courtesy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Deputy Controller of Budget, Stephen Masha, as the new budget controller following the exit of Agnes Odhiambo whose term ended on Monday.

According to a gazette notice published on Tuesday, Masha will hold the position on an acting capacity for a period of 90 days pending a substantive appointment.

The notice stated in part: “In exercise of powers conferred by section 7(1) of the Controller of Budget Act, 2016, I Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, designate Stephen Masha to be the acting Controller of Budget for a period of 90 days with effect August 27, 2019.”

Masha is a certified public accountant as well as a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

The new appointment follows the expiry of Agnes Odhiambo’s eight-year term.

Acting Controller of Budget, Stephen Masha./Courtesy

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

MPs, World cup, auditor general

End Of Era For Auditor General Edward Ouko As Position Is Declared Vacant

Gor Mahia Terminates Dennis Oliech Contract Over Serious Misconduct