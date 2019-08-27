Two Chiefs Arrested In Wajir South For Falsifying Census Figures Through Double Listing

Police in Wajir South has arrested two chiefs been arrested for falsifying census figures through the double listing of households.

According to reports, the Central chief in Habaswein, Wajir South constituency, his assistant and the Leheley chief were arrested on Monday after investigations revealed that they were involved in the malpractice.

Confirming the incident, County Commissioner Lyford Kibaara stated: “Yes I can confirm that the three administrators have been arrested and investigations are ongoing into the matter. They were involved in inflating the numbers in respective locations.

Read:

“How do you explain a situation where a household has increased by double, in some instances triple just a week after doing the pre-listing. It doesn’t add up at all,” he exclaimed.

Kibaara said that they were looking for more culprits.

The incident comes barely two weeks after area regional commissioner Mohamed Birik cautioned chiefs and their assistants against condoning doctoring of the numbers.

It is noted that an investigation is underway to determine the involvement of the enumerators in the affected areas.

Read also:

It is further reported that one of the cases where one of the chiefs, who was an enumerator, assigned 100 households to have registered more than 600 individuals, in a sparsely populated region.

Authorities believe the move is part of a scheme by politicians to inflate population figures in their regions for political regions, particularly in areas that are sparsely populated.

In the last census held in 2009, North Eastern Kenya recorded a major increase in its population from 962,143 people in 1999 to 2.3 million in 2009 in what raised serious concerns.

Kenyans have also taken to social media to express their disgust over the irregularities.

Here are some of their reactions:

Innocent people are being displaced all for the sake of cooking of figures

Wajir leaders especially those of Eldas, Tarbaj and Wajir east should be arrested #WajirCensusFraud — The master boy (@Themasterboy13) August 27, 2019

55 enumeration stations with falsified exaggerated numbers is what we know about but this feels like the smoke signaling a bigger fire about to erupt! #WajirCensusFraud — MissB (@bosiboriviews) August 27, 2019

We call for total cancellationof the whole process specifically ni Eldas, Wajir East and Tarbaj #WajirCensusFraud — MBUGUA™ (@muiru_mbugua) August 27, 2019

We need a credible enumeration process.

We don't need inflated figures we need actual Figures so that we can plan for the people of kenya#WajirCensusFraud — Simiyu (@ItsMarvMarvin) August 26, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu