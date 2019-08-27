New CA Boss Mercy Wanjau Gives Francis Wangusi 30 Days To Vacate Gov’t House

Communication Authority Acting Director-General Mercy Wanjau has given former CA boss Francis Wangusi a 30-day notice to vacate the government-owned house he occupies.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu dated August 22, the vacation notice will lapse on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

“You are hereby notified that you have been given thirty (30) days from the date of this letter, to vacate the institution house which you currently occupy,” the notice reads in part.

This comes days after Wangusi, who was appointed to the Director-General Position in August 21, 2012, contested the appointment of Ms Wanjau as the new CA boss referring to her as “incompetent.”

Speaking to a local media on Thursday last week, Wangusi said that Ms Wanjau’s appointment had been rejected by the board and that she was forced into the position by few individuals with selfish interests.

Read: I Will Not Hand Over To Incompetent Mercy Wanjau – Francis Wangusi

“It is sad that a few people with selfish interests are forcing an incompetent person to head such a vital government institution,” said Wangusi.

He said that he learnt of the appointment after the authority unveiled Wanjau to the media on Thursday morning.

Ms Wanjau, prior to her appointment, was the director of Legal Services and board secretary. She also served as a consultant with KPMG South Africa as well as Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) in Kenya.

She also served on the International secondment at the UN-international telecommunications union.

On his part, Information Communication Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said Wangusi has no option but to leave.

Read Also: Wangusi Must Resign – CS Mucheru Declares As Ex-CA Boss Declined To Handover

“He is 61 years old and ought to have retired last year, and his contract has now expired,” said Mucheru.

Affirming the board’s decision of appointing Ms Wanjau, Mucheru stated that the new CA acting Director-General’s appointment was processed by the board members and the chairman.

“CA has a board, and it is an independent authority which has the authority to take care of that institution,” he noted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu