End Of Era For Auditor General Edward Ouko As Position Is Declared Vacant

It’s an end of an era for Auditor General Edward Ouko as his position is declared vacant.

In a gazette notice signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, applicants who are interested in the position will have until September 9 to submit their entries to the Public Service Commission.

The notice followed Ouko’s departure from the officer as his eight-year term came to an end on Monday.

The notice published on Tuesday noted that the applicants will be required to, “have extensive knowledge of public finance, or at least ten years’ experience in auditing or public finance management.”

Speaking on his tenure, Ouko mentioned that he has one regret which was that his reports were not implemented fully in a bid to be more impactful.

He revealed that his main challenge was that reports from his office would go to the Parliamentary Accounts Committee who then are mandated to do a report on the same but unfortunately usually got lost in the process.

Ouko lamented: “We need to get to a point, where the reports of the Auditor general are actionable. We may need to review the Constitution so that once the auditor General has raised a recommendation we move to what action do we take? Is it recovery, administrative or job loss…”

Ouko further argued that the Constitution should be reviewed to enable stern action taken against those involved in embezzling public resources including recovering the loot.

He was appointed the Auditor-General on 27 August 2011.

Before his appointment, Ouko was the Auditor General at the African Development Bank where he directed the audit function and was also in charge of the anti-corruption and fraud function.

Ouko was with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for over 24 years in various capacities.

He prides himself in having over 30 years’ experience in matters of auditing, accounting, and investigations.

He holds a B.Com Degree (Hons) in Finance and Accounting from the University of Nairobi.

