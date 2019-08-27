Census2019: Over 200 Enumerators Strike In Kilifi Over Unpaid Allowances

Over 200 enumerators in Kilifi County have staged a strike on Tuesday over their unpaid allowances.

According to the enumerators, the government is yet to pay them training allowances amounting to Ksh2,100.

The irate enumerators further rejected calls for dialogue by Mtwapa area chief Rose Kadenge.

Furthermore, the enumerators claimed that they had not been given airtime allowances and logistical support.

Erick Karissa stated: “We’re very disappointed because the national census is being frustrated in Kilifi because of the challenges we face.

“Every content supervisor was entitled to Ksh18,800 but none of these monies including allowances has been paid.”

This happened as the country entered its fourth day in the exercise.

