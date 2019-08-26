Zari Insults Fans Asking Her To Have Tiffah, Nillan Travel To Tanzania (Video)

The Bosslady, Zari Hassan is very annoyed with fans asking her to have her kids; Nillan and Tiffah travel to Tanzania to spend time with their father Diamond Platnumz.

In a very aggressive Instagram Live video, Zari hurled insults at those making the “Tunataka Watoto” (We want the children) remarks.

“Kwani wewe ni nani, wewe umbwa. Unataa watoto wa nini. Just let me be, we are comfortable, we are living a good life you better mind your business and don’t even make me start with you coz when it comes to my kids. F*ck I fight, so shut-up and mind your business,” responded Zari.

The mother of five has in the past referred to the Tanzanian singer as a deadbeat father who last saw his kids in October 2018.

They have been trading accusations for the past couple of months with the entrepreneur calling out the singer for lying about providing for the children.

“From my side, tumekusahau. Yaani you don’t exist. You have no contacts with the kids because you decided to, your ego doesn’t let you. We don’t get emotional and financial support from you, so I don’t understand where you get the audacity to go on national radio in your own country and start accusing me of having all these affairs that I never did,” she said.

Diamond, she said, last sent money in August 2018. The money was meant for Tiffah’s birthday party.

Fast forward to July 2019, Diamond reunited with his three children via video call.

“@deedaylan @princeNillan @Princess_tiffah and I, strategizing how we gonna take this @wcb_wasafi and all Wasafi companies to the Next Level this Year… I can see someone is really happy! and someone feels like crying coz of missing me, ” Diamond captioned a screen shot of the call.

The singer is expecting another son in a few weeks with Kenyan radio presenter Tanasha Donna.

