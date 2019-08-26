Singers Willy Paul, Nandy Excite Malindi Fans With Provocative Dance Moves (Video)

Willy Paul and Tanzanian songstress Nandy stole the show in Malindi with their provocative dance moves.

The two have in the past been rumoured to be dating, claims they have vehemently denied. Their chemistry especially on a stage is undeniable.

They were performing in Malindi at the Coconut Festival hosted by comedian Erick Omondi.

Willy Pozze and the songbird performed their hit song Hallelujah, which had their fans on their feet.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, Nandy groped Willy Paul and at some point ground up on him.

Nandy was not the only one putting on a show with the father of one, his back up dancers too, showed out.

In June, the two again treated their fans to some risque dance moves while on a Tanzanian tour.

Then, Nandy hopped on the once popular gospel artist’s waist. She gyrated to the amusement of their fans, who kept yearning for more.

Moments after the performance, Pozze posted on his Instagram account a flirty picture of him with Nandy, defending his moves.

“Hapa kazi tu. #mandelastadium tulijaza @officialnandy .. let’s take it a note higher and kill it.. #hallelujah1 15,000 heads in one stadium. @officialnandy umetisha..” Willy Paul wrote.

