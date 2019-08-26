Tuju Confirms That Jubilee Party Will Field Candidate In Kibra

Jubilee Party has confirmed that they will be fielding a candidate for the upcoming Kibra by-elections.

Through a statement issued on Monday, Tuju mentioned that the party has reached the decision after consultations within the party leadership.

Tuju noted: “We would like to tell party members that Jubilee party will be fielding a candidate in the forthcoming Kibra Constituency by-election on November 7, 2019.”

According to him, their analysis confirms that the ruling party is competitive enough in the forthcoming by-election.

Additionally, he exclaimed: “It is noteworthy that the neighboring Lang’ata constituency was won by a Jubilee candidate contrary to conventional political analysis.

“We are therefore giving notice to our members who are interested in contesting the seat on a Jubilee party ticket to forward their applications to National elections board,” the statement read in part.

Tuju mentioned this amid heightened campaigns from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidates who are seeking the party’s ticket.

On Sunday, ODM leader Raila Odinga ruled out issuing direct nomination for its candidate for the November 7 by-election.

He asserted that ODM would be holding its primaries on August 31, as the vacancy has attracted 24 aspirants.

Odinga exclaimed that the primaries will be carried out before submitting its nominee to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by September 3, 2019.

He, however, noted that not all the aspirants will participate in the primaries as they will be subjected to a thorough vetting process that will see non-loyalists weeded out.

According to the IEBC, the campaign period for the by-election will start on Monday, September 9, and end on Monday, November 4.

“The Campaign time shall run from 7.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the campaign period. (m) Political parties and Independent candidates shall appoint and submit to the Commission the names of their Constituency Elections Agents to the Commission on or before Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, ” IEBC noted in the Gazette Notice.

